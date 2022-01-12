Remember when MDOT had the contest to name its fleet of snowplows? Here are all 74 of the winners for Southwest Michigan to melt your heart.

Just before the new year, a few were leaked and we found out that Michigan's snowplow names got cuter and more precious for winter 2021. Now, Michigan Department of Transportation has released all 300 monikers that were chosen in the contest that (ahem) snowballed bigger than anyone expected. The Detroit Free Press reports “MDOT employees sifted through more than 15,400 possible plow monikers, all submitted by the public, to select the 330 winners.”

There are 74 plows in our region of the state, with lots of names to like on the list. While Frosted Flake and Kalamazoo Canoe fit perfectly, Lake Effect Collect is also strong. Michigan sports fans will love Steve Icerman, Barry Salt-and-Sanders, and Snowboni. The Simpsons are represented in our area with Mr. Plow and Snowabunga, while movie-lovers will get a chuckle out of Bladerunner, Buzz Iceclear, Darth Blader, and Snow Place Like Home. STEM nerds will giggle over Plowthagorean Theorem and Ctrl-Salt-Delete. The list is not complete without a very special tip of the winter cap and well wishes of eternal rest in peace to Betty Whiteout.

Highlights from other Michigan regions include Yooper Scooper and Polar Express from up north, MDOT's Grand region stole Derek Sleeter from us and is using Baby Snowda. Detroit tapped the Star Wars canon for Snowbegone Kenobi and its rich musical heritage with Kid Rock Salt and Alice Scooper. Honorable mention also goes to the University region's Dolly Plowton and Weird Plow Yankovic.

MDOT Snowplow Names for Southwest Region

Almost Summer Barry Salt-and-Sanders Beach Buggy Betty Whiteout BettyLou Blizzard Big Kahuna Big Poppa Blade Runner Blades of Steel Bliz Wiz Blizzard Buster Buffy Buzz Iceclear Cheese Puff Chill Bill Ctrl Salt Delete Darth Blader Detroit SnoWings Frosted Flake Frosty Git Snow Git Hamilton Hulk It's Snow Problem Kalamazoo Canoe K-zoo Lady Lake Effect Lake Effect Collect Lead Dog Let It Snow Licensed to Chill Lil Snow Peep Love Mi Plow Lumber Jack Machine Plow Kelly Move It Move It Moxie Mr. Plow Pavement Liberator Plowabunga Plowasaurus Rex Plower Ranger Plowriffic Plowthagorean Theorem Ramrod the Destroyer Rocky Salterton Salt Whitman Salt-N-Peppa Salty Attitude Seymour Snow Sir Plows-A-Lot Sir Salts-A-Lot Slush Puppy Snow Can Do Snow Captain Snow Digitty Snow Hunter Snow It All Snow Place Like Home Snow Shall Not Pass Snow Shifter Snowbacca Snowboni Snowcrusher Snowfire Snowmaggedon Sodium Slinger Steve Icerman The Kraken Tiger Winter Commander Winter Express Winter Snowdier Yukon Cornelius

Sadly, the names will not be painted on the cabs of the plow trucks, but you can track all 300 in the state by name on the MiDrive map.

It Turns Out Living in the Mitten During Winter Isn't All That Bad! Believe it or not, there are actually some benefits to experiencing West Michigan winters!

Get our free mobile app