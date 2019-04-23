Southwest Michigan Premiere of War Paint at Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

In 1930s Manhattan, anyone keeping up with the latest in makeup trends were taking part in empire wars between Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubenstein. War Paint, making it's Southwest Michigan premiere, chronicles the battle between the two women from their humble beginnings through the 1960s. Drama. Music. Costumes. More drama. War Paint has it all.

All performances of War Paint will be held at the Main Stage of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, May 3rd through May 19th; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. An American Sign Language interpreted performance Friday, May 10th. This production is rated for the whole family.

Here's what you need to know:

Where: Main Stage at Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

When: May 3rd through May 19th Fridays/Saturdays - 7:30pm Sundays - 2:00pm

Cost: $15-$25

Click here to order tickets online, or call the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Box Office at 269-343-1313.

Check out a sneaky peeky of rehearsal: