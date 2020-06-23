Spotted Lanternfly Could Be Devastating to Michigan Beer and Wine Industry

Forget Murder Hornets, Michigan! We have bigger problems on the horizon. As you may have already heard, the latest invasive species to be seen in The Mitten is the Spotted Lanternfly. This seemingly harmless looking moth-like creature, that looks like a bumblebee's body with red and brown butterfly like wings, feasts on more than 70 different kinds of crops, including, but not limited to, grapes, apples, cherries, and hops.

Grapes. Apples. Cherries. Hops. Read those four again. Michigan's wine, cider, and beer industries would be devastated, not to mention upset tourism in Traverse City, the Cherry Capital of the World. If that weren't enough, according to Michigan.gov., because of their massive sap consumption, they excrete honeydew. Honeydew is known for attracting all sorts of summer out-door activity ruiners like hornets and wasps.

Native to Asia, this pest first popped up stateside in Pennsylvania and has been spreading all over the east coast. Thankfully the Spotted Lanternfly hasn't been seen in The Mitten, however, The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is asking Michiganders to keep an eye out for this easy to spot bug and report your sighting immediately, here.

YouTube Nature Now! - Chris Egnoto

This is the mugshot for the Spotted Lanternfly. Identifying marks are yellow and black body and red and black spotted wings. Full-grown adult Spotted Lanternflies are one inch long, and about a half-inch wide when their wings are at rest. Tiny bug. Huge damage. Keep your peepers peeled and report your findings.