The USDA Warns Of Seeds Being Sent From China

There are growing reports of citizens across the U.S. receiving unsolicited packages from China containing mystery seeds. Here's how to report occurrences and what you are absolutely NOT to do.

In the last week, there has been a growing number of reports of people receiving unsolicited mail and packages from China that contain seeds. The outside of the package is written in Chinese, sometimes stating the contents of the package are jewelry. While the reason why the seeds are being sent to unsuspecting U.S. residents is unknown, The U.S. Department of Agriculture says do not plant the seeds. It is possible the seeds could be that of an invasive plant species that could wreak havoc with native plant species as well as crop food supplies. If you receive unsolicited seeds you are asked to report the incident directly to the U.S.D.A. by phoning their Anti-Smuggling Hotline number at 800-877-3835 or by sending an email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. Do not open the bag of seeds, wash hands immediately then contact the US.D.A. through one of two options listed above.

States where there have been reported cases include Kentucky, Utah, and Virginia but there have been unconfirmed instances in numerous other states.

While it remains unknown if seeds in question are indeed a sinister invasive species, it is wise to err on the side of caution. A 2016 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that invasive species represented a multibillion-dollar threat for the agriculture industry around the world.