Spring Break at Michigan Indoor Water Parks: The 2021 Rules

You'll need more than a towel if you're heading to an indoor water park in Michigan for Spring Break. Here's what you need to know before you go.

If you've got kids, you know they love the water. A trip to Great Wolf Lodge, Surfari Joe's, or Soaring Eagle Water Park can be a fun (and cheaper) alternative than plane tickets to the tropics for Spring Break. But wait, what are the COVID rules? Is it safe? Do I have to wear a mask? Are they even open? You may want to read on before you buy that swimsuit that's in your cart on Amazon.

Great Wolf Lodge

3575 N US-31 | Traverse City

While they are temporarily closed until March 8, they are booking Spring getaways after that. A liberal cancellation policy is an option until March 31. Masks are mandatory for guests 5 years and older.

Soaring Eagle Waterpark

5665 E. Pickard Rd. | Mt. Pleasant

A few of the attractions have been closed and others modified, but Soaring Eagle Waterpark is open for business. Masks, enhanced cleaning protocols and social distancing are all, of course, practiced.

Surfari Joe's

8258 Arnt Blvd | Watervliet

The closest to Kalamazoo, Surfari Joe's closed in March of 2020. Inquiries about reopening have not been answered on their Facebook page.

Little Dip Splash Pad

Holiday Inn Express 6569 Clay Ave. | Grand Rapids

It appears they are open for a quick getaway that would keep the little ones happy. Older kids are going to want something bigger.

Splash Universe

100 Whitetail Dr. | Dundee

Currently closed, they are "hoping to resume business by Summer 2021."

Gold Rush Water Park

5900 S Water Rd. | Rothbury

Waterpark pools and the lazy river are open, but slides are COVID closed at Double JJ Resort.

Zehnder's Splash Village

1365 S. Main St. | Frankenmuth

Splash Village is open, with a few of the high-contact areas off-limits.

So, depending on where you were thinking of going, you may want to adjust your 2021 Spring Break plans accordingly.