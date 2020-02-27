St. Joseph County Ranked Most Boring Place In Michigan – What?!

A recent publication ranked St. Joseph County as the most boring place to live in Michigan. Here is why they got it wrong.

St. Joseph County is many things but "boring" is not the word. THIS native to the area would describe a place peppered with waterways and land preserved in its natural state as anything BUT "boring". The folks from Insider.com, who probably have never visited the area, don't even offer any reasoning on how they came to their conclusion.

Michigan's St. Joseph County has a total population of 61,043 and just 141 recreational establishments, or about two per 1,000 people. Sturgis, pictured, is in the county and has a sister city in Weisloch, Germany, established as part of President Eisenhower's People-to-People program.

Since they offer no reasoning, allow me to present the case for why St. Joseph County truly is a unique treasure in our great state.

photo of Langley Covered Bridge courtesy of St. Joseph Co. Parks & Rec.

This historic covered bridge is the longest of Michigan's remaining covered bridges. The Langley Covered Bridge is 16 feet high and 19 feet wide. It has three spans of 94 feet each for a total length of 282 feet. The bridge was built in 1887 using the best Michigan white pine available for the frame timbers. Langley Covered Bridge sits above the St. Joseph River and offers breathtaking panoramic views. The area offers prime fishing and second to none fall colors.

Fawn River/ Lacy James

Lacy James

You never have to go far to find water. That's because water makes up 20 miles of the 521 miles that make up the county. You don't have to go far to find trails for hiking or biking either. St. Joseph County is home to a very large Amish population. Who by the way, also enjoy the plentiful waterways.

Village of Centreville - St. Joseph Co. Courthouse courtesy of William Dolack

The Village of Centreville serves as the county seat and home to the historic St. Joseph County Courthouse. These drone photos capture the charm of this small community that from this perspective, appears to be a miniature replica of a community from days gone by. Centreville also hosts The St. Joseph County Grange Fair. Locals know the event as the "Centreville Grange Fair". It is ranked among the top five fairs in Michigan. It began back in 1851 and is still one of the most popular fairs to visit in Michigan.

Getty Images

St. Joseph County is also home to the "Magic Capital of the World". The small town of Colon is estimated to have a population of just over 1,100 residents and is nationally recognized as the capital of all things hocus pocus. Perhaps it will come as no surprise that efforts to contact the spirit of one of the most famous magicians of all, Harry Houdini. Legend claims Houdini promised his wife he would contact her from the grave. Colon has been host to those who wish to contact his spirit on the anniversary of his death, Halloween. Super boring stuff, right?

Courtesy of Google Street View

The City of Sturgis is the largest community in the county with a population of 11,000. Sturgis sits on the Michigan/Indiana border. "Legend has it that Sturgis was chosen as the town's name because Mrs. John Sturgis baked a pan of biscuits and sent them to a surveying party near their cabin." Sturgis has a vibrant downtown and has been on the clean energy bandwagon since 1909 when the City of Sturgis approved the construction of a hydroelectric dam which remains in use today. Sturgis is also known for being home to the last Hot 'n Now in the world. Located at 609 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis, MI 49091. This soul survivor of the once vast burger empire is every bit as good, if not better than the Hot 'n Now you remember.

The City of Three Rivers is the second-largest community in the county. Three Rivers derives its name from its location at the confluence of the St. Joseph River and two tributaries, the Rocky and Portage rivers. This community is home to the "Water Festival", the free HarmonyFest and historic downtown that includes one of a kind businesses like The Riviera Theatre and Lowry's Books & More. Lowry's is a book lovers dream. You could easily spend hours perusing through their expansive offerings. The Riviera Theatre was restored to its former glory offering a stage for live shows and as well as a screen for viewing classic movies.