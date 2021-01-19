Start of Tax Season Delayed By The IRS, They Have Tips To Speed Up Returns

Tax season is starting a little later this year according to the IRS.

Normally everyone is starting to gather their yearly tax information together by now in hopes of getting their refund back. Things are getting started a little later this year though, as the IRS announced that tax season would officially be starting on February 12th. The main reason behind the delay is because of a new system that was put in near the end of 2020, and the IRS needs time to test it out.

The delays obviously will throw a wrench into plans for anyone who was hoping to file the second they got their W2 information. Even though the start of tax season is delayed, the deadline is still the usual April 15th date. The IRS is offering up a few tips to help make filing easier, and to get your return faster.

File electronically and make sure to use direct deposit

Instead of calling and waiting on hold, check the IRS site for answers to your questions.

If you have questions about stimulus payment refunds you can answer them here.

Even though the official tax season started later this year, the open file season has already started. With all of the turmoil that has been going on in America lately, the IRS does not expect any major delays for most people.

The IRS anticipates nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit if there are no issues with their tax return.