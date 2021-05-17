US And State Tax Deadlines Are Today

Photo: Adeolu Eletu Unsplash

Today is the tax filing deadline for the federal government through the IRS, and for the State of Michigan through the State Treasury Department.  The City of Battle Creek recently decided to extend its filing deadline a little farther out, to June 1st. It’s been a confusing period of time with most local units of government that impose an income tax, had to adjust once the IRS extended its deadline. The big factor there is you need your federal return data in order to complete the state and local returns.  The City of Detroit though decided to stick with today’s deadline to match the federal and state dates.

Get our free mobile app

Most filing observers agree that if you have plans to spend any refund very soon, you might want to put that plan on hold.  Lots of people around the country are realizing that quick returns are indeed happening for some, but not for others.

One factor that seems to be coming into play with delayed refunds is when people have claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit.  The IRS web page dedicated to the credit points out, “If you didn't get a first and second Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amounts, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and must file a 2020 tax return even if you don't usually file a tax return.”

But oddly enough, a lack of printers is also one of the reasons why many returns have not been processed.  The IRS sort of hid the information in a recent information release, mentioning that new printers expected to be delivered by a new supplier did not arrive when expected at several processing centers.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]
Filed Under: battle creek, IRS, Michigan Treasury Department, tax deadline
Categories: Michigan, News, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top