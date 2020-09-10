Start the Path to an In-Demand Career with KVCC’s Skilled Trades Expo

Lockdown has certainly made many of us question our current career paths. With so many people not working, or working at half capacity, now is a good time to see what other options are out there, and how to go about getting that high-payed, in-demand job. And Kalamazoo Valley Community College is making learning about these skilled trades super easy with a Virtual Skilled Trades Expo. Watch informational videos, participate in a Q&A session with faculty and employers in our area who will tell you just how needed these skills are. Beginning October 1st, you'll be able to log on to the Skilled Trades Expo page and Zoom your way to the information you need to get the education that is going to change your career and your life forever.

Just some of the many skilled trades that will be featured during the Virtual Skilled Trades Expo are: