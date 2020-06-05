State Police Warn Of Unemployment Fraud

The Michigan State Police have issued a warning to residents concerning unemployment fraud.

Authorities say that a number of counties and local agencies have seen an increase in calls from businesses receiving unemployment claims for employees not seeking unemployment benefits.

The State Police advised that if such a claim occurs, a police report is not required. The business or resident may report the fraud through the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency website.

For other issues related to identity theft, residents can visit michigan.gov/msp. Click on “Services” on the top bar then select “Identity Theft”. There are resources and forms to assist with most situations.