Students Rally in Lansing for Safer Gun Storage Laws in Michigan

Students from across Michigan are gathering in Lansing today (2/23) to rally for safer gun storage laws in Michigan. The 'March for Our Lives' group is gathering on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol and also hopes to bring more mental health experts into schools.

SEE ALSO: Parkland School Shooting Survivor Weighs in on Oxford Massacre and Michigan Gun Laws

In the nearly three-month period since the Oxford High School mass shooting, Michigan has taken serious criticism for not requiring gun owners to keep firearms safely stored out of reach of children.

A series of bills being considered by the Michigan legislature would require gun owners to store firearms safely and lock them up in homes where children are present.

Zoey Rector-Brooks is a student at the University of Michigan and one of the students leading the charge today in Lansing. She tells WXYZ-TV that the group is advocating for something many Michiganders agree with.

"It will be such a productive conversation, especially hearing from young people and people from their own districts when we are talking in these meetings," Rector-Brooks says. "What we're advocating for is something that so many Michiganders agree with," she said. "This isn't some radical ask that we are trying to push for instead it's something that people on both isles know is needed."

Jayanti Gupta is taking part in today's rally and says the objective is not to take weapons away from legal gun owners.

"Our goal as an organization is to not take away guns from people who know how to handle them usefully and know how to handle them safely but rather to make sure guns don't fall into the hands of the wrong people and someone like Ethan Crumbley," she says.

$5M Home with Secret Harry Potter Bedroom is Every Kids Dream This home in Florida is truly beautiful. With its grand 25 foot entry with Crystal Chandeliers, floating double staircase with glass railings, this 8 bedroom, and 10 bathroom home is spectacular, to say the least. Still....that's not even close to being the "wow" factor of this 8.986 square foot home. Believe it or not, what makes this home so amazing is the kid's bedrooms. Not just any bedrooms, but themed bedrooms that are masterpieces in themselves.Specifically the Harry Potter-themed bedroom. Wizards and muggles will love the Harry Potter-themed room that you enter through a rotating brick wall to a train station. Then on platform 9 ¾, you will find a life-sized Hogwarts Express train with incredible sleeping quarters complete with a life-size Harry Potter, Dobby, Dragon, and Whomping Willow. For the little princess in your life, there is also a Beauty & The Beast-themed room with a Princess Belle’s Luxurious bedroom. And we can't forget the massive Marvel-inspired game room. Of course, the home is located just a few miles from Disney and Universal Studios, situated on a Jack Nicklaus golf course in Reunion, Florida. This home is definitely something you need to see! Take a Look!

These 15 Chain Restaurants are So Yummy that We Must Have Them in Lansing Don't misunderstand; Lansing's food scene is absolutely incredible! It's got a variety of restaurants serving up a slew of delicious cuisines. But we think there's always room for improvement. Here are 15 chain restaurants that are so good that we think they should be added to Lansing's lineup, pronto!