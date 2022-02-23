Students Rally in Lansing for Safer Gun Storage Laws in Michigan
Students from across Michigan are gathering in Lansing today (2/23) to rally for safer gun storage laws in Michigan. The 'March for Our Lives' group is gathering on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol and also hopes to bring more mental health experts into schools.
SEE ALSO: Parkland School Shooting Survivor Weighs in on Oxford Massacre and Michigan Gun Laws
In the nearly three-month period since the Oxford High School mass shooting, Michigan has taken serious criticism for not requiring gun owners to keep firearms safely stored out of reach of children.
A series of bills being considered by the Michigan legislature would require gun owners to store firearms safely and lock them up in homes where children are present.
Zoey Rector-Brooks is a student at the University of Michigan and one of the students leading the charge today in Lansing. She tells WXYZ-TV that the group is advocating for something many Michiganders agree with.
"It will be such a productive conversation, especially hearing from young people and people from their own districts when we are talking in these meetings," Rector-Brooks says. "What we're advocating for is something that so many Michiganders agree with," she said. "This isn't some radical ask that we are trying to push for instead it's something that people on both isles know is needed."
Jayanti Gupta is taking part in today's rally and says the objective is not to take weapons away from legal gun owners.
"Our goal as an organization is to not take away guns from people who know how to handle them usefully and know how to handle them safely but rather to make sure guns don't fall into the hands of the wrong people and someone like Ethan Crumbley," she says.