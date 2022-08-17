We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th.

At around noon on Tuesday, August 16th, police surrounded a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue in southeast Kalamazoo. Dozens of officers and police vehicles - including an armored vehicle and a crime lab vehicle - were parked outside a residence that police believed the suspect to be in.

At 2 p.m. they entered the home with a K-9 unit, and by 3 p.m., the standoff was finished.

The person they were looking for was not in the home, but several others were.

At the time, police were not disclosing why they were at the home, but later said the crime unit vehicle was there to test for evidence of a crime. That crime was the August 13th robbery attempt of a grocery store at 2111 S. Burdick Street.

The suspect was then involved in a second incident, on the same day, firing his weapon at officers in the 4300 block of S. Burdick Street. Video of the encounter can be seen in Bodycam footage below. You can see exactly when the shooter fires at the officer in his cruiser, as sparks shoot through the cab of the vehicle.

(Footage of this from Police Bodycam footage can be seen at the end of this article.)

The suspect got away on Saturday, but evidence led police to the home they surrounded on Tuesday.

Further evidence led them to the suspect - a 42-year-old man - later on in the day in the 2000 block of Egleston Avenue.

The man was taken into custody, and no one was hurt during the arrests, or the standoff. No officer was injured during Saturday's incident either.