A man with a long criminal history is back behind bars following a police chase, armed standoff, and shots fired.

An hours-long incident involving a suspect sought for breaking and entering in Hastings lead to a police chase, shots fired, and an armed standoff at a gas station ended with the suspect in custody.

Hastings Police were pursuing a vehicle involved in a previous breaking and entering incident in Barry County on the evening of Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Officers believed that the suspect had guns believed to have been stolen from a home during a breaking and entering. Hastings Police called for backup from Barry County deputies who then joined the pursuit.

The suspect pulled into the Mobil gas station in Woodland Township, exited the vehicle with a stolen shotgun, and ran into the store. The armed suspect entered the store and barricaded himself and fired a shot into the roof. During this encounter, shots were fired by a Barry County deputy, resulting in no injuries.

One customer was in the store and was able to safely exit. Two employees remained hidden inside the store but were later able to exit safely. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was called to assist on the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. After nearly 7 hours of negotiations with the suspect, he surrendered and was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. today. But not before law enforcement removed all doors from the gas station.

The suspect is identified as 48-year-old Timothy Riddle of Hastings, according to a release from Michigan State Police. Riddle was taken to be evaluated at Pennock Hospital and later lodged at the Barry County jail on various felony charges with Hastings Police Department seeking additional charges. Riddle was released from prison in 2019 after serving more than 30 years for felony murder and breaking and entering. He was arrested in January 2021 for larceny in Barry County.

This is an ongoing investigation and remains open. No officers were injured during this incident. Any witnesses to this incident are asked to come forward by contacting the Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted including Michigan State Police Wayland Post, Barry County Sheriff Department, Barry County Tac Team, Hastings Police Department, Ionia County Sheriff Department, and the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.