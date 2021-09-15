Suspect In Portage Crossroads Mall Shooting Arrested

A suspect in a recent series of shootings in Kalamazoo was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and the Crime Reduction Team were surveilling the suspect in the 5000-block of West KL Avenue, where they took him in custody and discovered a stolen handgun in his possession. A search of his home revealed more firearms and suspected methamphetamine.

A forensic exam on the stolen handgun, found on the suspect, was determined to have been used in a September 12th shooting on Lark Drive in Kalamazoo and a shooting on September 3rd at Crossroads Mall in Portage.

The 29-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Firearms, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

He was lodged into the Kalamazoo County Jail as charges are being reviewed by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office.

