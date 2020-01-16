Tasers, Stun Guns, Pepper Spray – What’s Legal In Michigan?

Non-lethal, personal protection. We're talking something you might keep in your purse while you're out and about. Walking to or from your car at work, at the mall, or at a club. You don't want to carry a gun for whatever reason, so you're thinking stun gun or maybe pepper spray.

But do you know what's legal and what's not legal in the state of Michigan as it pertains to non-lethal devices?

On January 15th, 2020, we found out that there was a move by the Michigan House to lift a statewide ban on stun guns.

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga’s plan to allow people to use and possess stun guns in Michigan was approved by the House with bipartisan support. The bill would allow the sale, possession and “reasonable use” of a stun device by those 18 and older. (WILX) Michigan residents would be allowed to carry and use stun guns as a non-lethal self-defense weapon under a bill approved in the State House on Tuesday (1/14/2020). House Bill 4020 moves to the Senate for consideration. It would have to be approved there before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign it into law. (abc12.com)

A lot of people were not aware that a ban was in place and if you had a stun gun in your possession, you could be in very big trouble.

Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device than a stun gun.

A Taser can be used from a distance, while a stun gun requires direct contact with an attacker. (WILX)

For reference, below is a taser.

Getty Images

And these are stun guns.

Credit: McConnell Adams TSM Lansing

You can have a taser if you meet the requirements above. Stun guns are not legal at all. Which is why there is talk to lift the ban. If you would like to check the law on tasers and stun guns CLICK HERE.

Breaking the law and not meeting the necessary requirements is a FELONY, could result in imprisonment up to 4 years, and a fine up to $2000.

While we're at it, let's run down a couple of other things.

How about pepper spray and mace?

Getty Images

The Basics:

Pepper spray is LEGAL to buy/use/carry/ship to Michigan.

to buy/use/carry/ship to Michigan. Up to 18% OC or 1.4% MC in strength is allowed (as of 2018).

Canister must be less than 35 grams (approx 1.2 ounces).

User must at least 18 years old.

User cannot have any felonies on record.

Pepper spray must only be used in self defense.

UPDATE TO MI PEPPER SPRAY LAW (2018): As of 2018, MI state now allows pepper spray products up to 18% OC or 1.4% MC (previously allowed 10% OC). (Pepper Spray Store)

How about a blackjack? Billy club? Brass knuckles?

Credit: ROTHCO via Amazon

Negative.

750.224 Weapons; manufacture, sale, or possession as felony; violation as felony; penalty; exceptions; "muffler" or "silencer" defined. (Michigan Legislature)

(1) A person shall not manufacture, sell, offer for sale, or possess any of the following:

(d) A blackjack, slungshot, billy, metallic knuckles, sand club, sand bag, or bludgeon.

(2) A person who violates subsection (1) is guilty of a felony, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years, or a fine of not more than $2,500.00, or both.