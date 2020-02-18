Teenage Michigan Kroger Employee Returns $1,200 Found in Parking Lot

You can rag on younger generations as much as you want, but there are some REALLY good kids in our world.

19-year-old Mike Mitchell was collecting carts in the parking lot of the Kroger in Commerce Township when he found an envelope on the ground. He opened it...and found $1,200 in cash.

There was a name on the envelope, so Mitchell took it to the customer service desk. Of course, they had no way of knowing whether or not the couple was still in the store, so they waited.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A woman came up to the desk and asked if anybody had found an envelope full of money and gave her name, which matched the envelope - Amanda and Terry Grover. It was their rent money for the month.

Amanda told a Detroit TV news station that Mitchell "deserves all the recognition that he gets. We really appreciate it.”

via GIPHY