Teens Sought in Random Attack of Battle Creek Postal Worker

Battle Creek Police are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was assaulted on his route last week.

BCPD say they responded at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, to Illinois Street in the Post Addition neighborhood, where the mail carrier was out delivering.

The victim told police that a young man approached the mail carrier from behind and punched him in the head. The teen continued to punch him, while the postal worked attempted to defend himself.

While they struggled, two more young men joined in the assault. All of the suspects, who are believed to be in their mid to late teens, fled before police arrived.

Police say it appears the attack was random and unprovoked.

The mail carrier suffered minor injuries. He spoke with police and then continued on his delivery route.

Comments on BCPD's Facebook post on the incident express concern, outrage.

Char said,

This is sad all the way around. Aren't times hard enough. I care about all the people who deliver in my area. It's tough. Prayers for them.

Kim said,

OMG….What’s wrong with these people?

Matt said,

WTF!!! That is just sickening, hopefully they find who did it.

Holly said,

I hope they are caught and this should be a Federal crime. I hope the mail carrier is ok.

Anyone with information – including identity of the teenage suspects – is asked to contact BCPD at 269-781-0911 or call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.