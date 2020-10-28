Suspect Caught After Elderly Kalamazoo Voter Is Attacked

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced the suspect caught on camera attacking an elderly voter has been captured.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced they have apprehended a woman who was caught on video assaulting a voter returning an absentee ballot on Tuesday, October 27. The incident happened near the election ballot dropbox at 415 East Stockbridge.

In a news release, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say a surveillance camera attached to the top of the ballot return box captured the entire incident. Officers say the video shows the suspect grab the victim from behind, throw him to the ground, then strike him several times. Authorities say the motive behind the attack is unclear but that the suspect is believed to have been suffering from mental health issues at the time of the incident and has now been admitted to a local hospital.

In Kalamazoo, we will not tolerate any type of voter interference and we have a plan to ensure every vote is counted and every voter can exercise his or her right safely,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley. “Fortunately, ballot boxes in Kalamazoo have been affixed with a surveillance camera and we were able to capture images of the suspect. KDPS has located and apprehended the suspect, who has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

According to Coakley, the investigation is ongoing. The victim, a 74-year-old Kalamazoo

resident, sustained minor injuries to his hands and knees and was transported by LIFE

EMS to Bronson Hospital.