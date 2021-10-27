Charges Authorized for Shocking Assault at a Battle Creek High School

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office has authorized charges in an assault that was caught on video at Pennfield High School.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to WWMT charges have been authorized against a 16-year-old Pennfield High School student who was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

Multiple videos uploaded to social media at the end of a school day last week show a 14-year-old boy being harassed and by a group of students, including a 16-year-old boy who is seen physically assaulting the younger child.

The videos sparked outrage from parents and concerned residents. Not long after the videos were uploaded, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced that the incident was under investigation. The sheriff's office noted that they had indeed received many calls from concerned residents.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the incident was that multiple students were present, recorded video, but did nothing to stop or report the incident to the school.

Pennfield school officials were told about the incident by deputies and started their own investigation before class started the next day, according to WWMT.

Following the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigation, a request for charges was sent to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assault and battery charges were filed against the 16-year-old student, who is not being identified because he is a minor.