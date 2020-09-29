Ten Positive Things About the 2020 Tigers Season

The Tigers finished off a 58 games season in--you guessed it--last place in the American League Central Division. It got bad enough that manager Ron Gardenhire abandoned ship with a week to go. You can’t blame him. Being a Tiger fan has been tough these past five years. Being a Tiger manager has to be a lot worse, and Gardy needed to get back to his family and rest. The final record for the Tigers was 23-35. As I watched the Tigers lose the final game of 2020 to the Royals, my wife looked at me and said, “Poor Timmy.” I looked up, and to my astonishment, I found myself saying something utterly positive: “They may have finished in last place, but there were more positive things that happened in 2020 than in the last 4 years put together.” It’s true, and in a year like 2020, we’ll take whatever positives we can get.

The pitching prospects. A leadoff man. The Castros. The new old guys. Breakout years for Jeimer and Jacoby. The bullpen. The Big Man. Other pitching stories. The big contracts are mostly gone. Fan Cost.