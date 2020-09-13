The 2020 High School Football Schedule on WBCK is Here

If you have been waiting all season long for action on the High School gridiron, it is almost time for it to happen.

As the changes happen on a daily basis and schools are back in session either in-class or virtually, it took a little more time to get ready for a football season to happen at all this year. It was moved to the spring in early August before many changes were made to bring it back for the fall.

With that said, the schedule for the regular season for all the schools in our area continue to change on a day-by-day basis after the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the start of the season for Friday, September 18th. The base of the schedules were already in place, but now it's a six-week race instead of a nine-week marathon.

We are excited to bring you eight regular season games this season and the playoffs to follow. With limited to no spectators allowed this season, we will provide all the live action on 95.3 WBCK, online here at 953wbck.com and through the WBCK app for your smartphone or tablet. Jim Hughes and I return for our sixth season together to give the sights and sounds for a fantastic season in the Cereal City.

Be sure to keep up to date with our schedule as in most things in 2020, it could changes at a moment's notice. A full schedule for all the teams will be posted on 953wbck.com on Monday and changes for the upcoming season are on the way this week.

Here is our 2020 WBCK High School Football schedule -

Note - All games broadcasts begin at 6:35pm unless noted.

Week 1

Friday, September 18th - Battle Creek Central @ Lakeview

Week 2

Friday, September 25th - Jackson Northwest @ Harper Creek

Week 3

Friday, October 2nd - Pennfield @ Hastings

Saturday, October 3rd - Burr Oak @ St. Philip - 1:06pm

Week 4

Friday, October 9th - Kalamazoo Central @ Battle Creek Central

Week 5

Friday, October 16th - Harper Creek @ Marshall

Week 6

Friday, October 23rd - St. Joseph @ Lakeview

Saturday, October 24th - Colon @ St. Philip