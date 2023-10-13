Battle Creek Game of the Week Preview: Lakeview @ BC-Central

As we enter Week 8 of the High School football season here in Michigan, Battle Creek teams are all having very different seasons from one another. Well, two of them are having a very similar season, while the other two are living in their own worlds. Starting with Pennfield, they've seen some success and also some horror but have plenty to build on with first year head coach. Harper Creek is cruising and looking to have QB Jesus Macedo back healthy for the playoffs.

Then there's the other two teams, who happen to be taking each other on in battle tonight. The Lakeview High School Spartans who are coming off their first victory of the season will travel to take on the winless Battle Creek Central Bearcats who have been riddled with injuries and coming off a tough loss to rival Kalamazoo Central at C.W Post Stadium. Both these teams have had injury riddled seasons and haven't been able to get anything going, who will that change for?

Kickoff will be at 7 pm from C.W Post Stadium in Battle Creek. This will be the third time that we will be having the Game of The Week at the blue turf, we have seen the Bearcats fall to the Mustangs of Portage Central and the Beavers of Harper Creek, will the Spartans be the next team to leave victorious or will the Bearcats finally celebrate a W on the blue turf?

Things look like they may be heading in the upward direction for the Spartans after they easily took care of business last week against the Mattawan Wildcats on Homecoming night, dominating them for a 31-18 win. Opening with a huge 70-plus yard touchdown run, Zach Kucharczyk finished with a team-high 168 yards on the ground with a score. His brother, Jake, pitched in two rushing scores before leaving with injury late in the first half, but should be healthy for tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats had a tough game on the road in Kalamazoo in which they were without starting quarterback Devoine Newton (Knee) and had many other injuries including ones they sustained in that game, leading to a 28-0 loss. They did have a bright spot on their defense with Ashton Burbank recording an interception and multiple tackles for loss, alongside his partner Kali Bey who returned to action.

We have no clue what to expect from either of these teams tonight, but it should be a phenomenal game. Both teams have weapons on the outside, great interior defenses, and dynamic run games with speed options. This is shaping up to be an absolute shootout and may come down to who has the ball last, like we've seen many times already this year.