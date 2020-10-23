"The Discoverer" website has put together a list of the "Best Hikes in Every State". So where is the best hike in Michigan?

The "Best Hike" in Michigan, according to "The Discoverer", is the Pyramid Point Trail at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore!

The website describes the hike this way..."Stunning sand dunes and scenic views of Lake Michigan make it easy to see why Pyramid Point is a top contender for Michigan’s best hiking trail. The 2.7-mile, round-trip hike travels through three distinct environments of maple-beech forests, high bluffs, and meadows before reaching a bluff overlooking the lake and the Sleeping Bear Dunes. Grab a snack, kick back, and soak in Michigan’s most breathtaking view."

Sleeping Bear Dunes just celebrated its 50th Anniversary of becoming a National Lakeshore. It was officially named a National Lakeshore on October 21st, 1970.

The official Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore website describes the hike: "On this 2.7-mile trail, you will find three extremely different environments: maple-beech forest, high bluffs, and meadow. Please do not descend the bluff to Lake Michigan for your safety and to protect the natural setting. The trail includes several steep hills. Also, the last 0.4 miles of the loop follows Basch Road - Watch out for traffic as you return to the trailhead."

If you have never visited the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore -- add it to your list. While the time for a good hike is limited with winter weather soon arriving, a visit during the spring or summer is only a couple of hour drive away from Grand Rapids. It's a great way to spend a Saturday while enjoying the earth's natural beauty and getting some good exercise for yourself.