The Mysterious Paulding Light of the U.P. Still Has Its Believers

If you have never been to Paulding, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula and are into UFOs, this is a must-stop the next time you cross the Mackinac Bridge.

Where is Paulding, Michigan?

Paulding, Michigan is located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is near Bruce's Crossing in the Ottawa National Forest. It is a beautiful part of the state but there is something there for those who believe there are others among in the sky and space.

What is the Paulding Light?

No, that is not a picture of the moon. It is, in fact, what people call the Paulding Light. Is it a UFO or an orb? Well, I don't know, but I have been there and seen the lights for myself and was blown away by what I saw.

Reports of the Paulding Light started back in the 1960s and have been labeled as ghosts, orbs, UFOs, geologic activity, and even swamp gas.

There is a legend of the lights that involves the death of a railroad brakeman. The legend speaks of a valley that once had railroad tracks running through it and the light is the lantern of the brakeman who was killed while trying to stop an oncoming train from colliding into railway cars that were stopped on the tracks.

This is the area during the daytime but obviously, you cannot see any lights. When it starts to get dark is when you see the lights. I saw multiple lights moving quickly, sitting almost still, fading in and out and at times you could see colors in the lights.

The video above is a starter video but gives you an idea of what you will see. The video below shows more of what I saw when I experienced the Paulding Light.

Students Claim To Debunk Paulding Light

Students from Michigan Tech say they solved the Paulding Light mystery and that it is automobile headlights and taillights that are over six miles away. They used a high-powered telescope and could see the car's headlights and taillights as seen in the video above. It's a fascinating video and makes perfect sense, but what I cannot understand is how the lights move quickly and zig zag. I saw lights higher in the sky and moving in all different directions.

You can watch the videos and look at the photos but the best way to really feel the experience is to go there and see it for yourself. I can't wait to take my son someday.

