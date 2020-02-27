The New CEO of Disney is a Michigan State University Graduate

The Indiana native got his MBA from MSU, and now he's the head of Disney.

Bob Iger is being replaced with...Bob. Bob Chapek, that is.

Iger has been the CEO of Disney back in 2005 after the departure of Michael Eisner. During that time, he's overseen the acquisitions of Lucasfilms, Marvel, Pixar and other profitable brands that became part of the Disney empire.

His contract runs through 2021, at which time Bob Chapek will become the new CEO.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Chapek is from Indiana and received his master's degree in business administration from Michigan State University. He's worked for Disney for 27 years, most recently as the president of consumer products.

He also has a degree in microbiology and has been a lifelong fan of Disney. His most recent venture with the company was opening Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disneyworld.

Congrats, Mr. Chapek! GO GREEN!