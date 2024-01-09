Michigan High Schools Named the Best for College Prep

Scoping out where you want to go to college isn't easy for any student. Location matters, as does the quality of education a school can provide for the field you want to study. However, the one positive is that the student gets to choose where they want to attend.

That isn't often the case with public schooling.

One often overlooked aspect of gearing up for higher education is how well a high school prepares a student for the next step in their academic pursuits. For many students, they don't exactly get a say in how well they can be prepared as they are at the mercy of the resources provided by where their parents choose to live.

Still, some parents are willing and able to make a move to the right school system to give their child every advantage possible. Niche ranks schools at every level for many categories and how a high school stacks up for its ability to prepare students for college is a strong consideration for parents looking to put their children in a preferred environment.

These schools, in different categories and locations across Michigan, were ranked as the best for preparing students for college.

Best Public School: International Academy (Bloomfield Hills)

International Academy in Bloomfield Hills is the best public school in Michigan for college prep according to Niche, also taking the honor as the No. 32 overall public school for college prep in the entire country.

The school boasts 97% proficiency in reading and 93% in math. On average students score a 1400 on the SAT and 32 on the ACT. Graduates often attend the University of Michigan. More information on the school can be found here.

Best Private School: Greenhills School (Ann Arbor)

Greenhills School in Ann Arbor is the best private and overall school for college prep in the state according to Niche. It's also ranked as the No. 54 private school in the country for the category and No. 81 overall.

Tuition to the school is roughly $30,600. Students on overage score 1410 on the SAT and 32 on the ACT. Naturally, graduates most often attend the University of Michigan. More information on the school can be found here.

Best Upper Peninsula School: Houghton Central High School (Houghton)

Houghton Central High School is the best option for Upper Peninsula students. While its rankings are far lower than many schools in Southern Michigan, it ranks well against all other schools in the U.P. While it's the No. 75 overall school for college prep in the state, it is the No. 42 overall public school in the state.

On average, Houghton Central students score a 1230 on the SAT and 29 on the ACT. Naturally, many graduates attend Michigan Tech University while those that head to the Lower Peninsula often choose Michigan State University. More information on the school can be found here.

Best West Michigan School: City Middle/High School (Grand Rapids)

The best option for students living in West Michigan is, of course, in Grand Rapids at City Middle/High School. City Middle/High is the second-best public school for college prep in the state, No. 195 in the country for the category.

On average, students score a 1260 on the SAT and 29 on the ACT. Graduates disperse rather evenly between Michigan, Michigan State and Grand Valley State. More information on the school can be found here.

