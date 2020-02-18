The New “Que the Creek” BBQ Fest is Saturday February 22nd

A new BBQ festival is coming to Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3-7 p.m.

The event invites local and regional brick-and-mortar restaurants – known for their BBQ – as well as pit masters who operate now at area events, and are growing their businesses in Battle Creek.

“Que the Creek is a great new event to show off existing BBQ restaurants that we have in the area, as well as feature up-and-coming startup pit masters.” said John Hart, Development Director for City of Battle Creek Small Business Development. “This event aligns with our mission to support small business by providing a unique opportunity for startups to test their menu, and the marketplace, in a safe and affordable way.”

Que the Creek meets the city’s desire to program and support exciting events all year long within the downtown. Kellogg Arena, as a downtown asset, provides a venue to showcase great existing and upcoming food producers and small businesses for this event.

“The Arena is very excited to be a part of this start up event,” said Kelly Walden, Kellogg Arena sales and marketing manager. “We were eager to join the team bringing entertainment to the community and giving Battle Creek businesses a chance to shine. Make sure to stop down!”

Enjoy barbecue from the follow restaurants at Que the Creek:

Hogzilla BBQ

Redline BBQ Smokehouse

Bowman’s BBQ & Meat Market

Finley's Grill & Smokehouse

Grand River Brewery

Check out the pit master startups joining Que the Creek:

Island Style BBQ – Daleth & Juliano Jean-Jules

Black Market Smokehouse – Scott Wright

Sweets and Meats – Cliff Rensburger

Suipi’s East End Eatery – Suipi Thuai

Pop’s BBQ – John Capers

VeggZ Café Vegan BBQ – Trish Case

The Cheesecake Guy, Scott Bouldrey, will provide desserts. Mixologists Darryl Fisher, Joshua Cronk, and Matt Eash will create unique craft cocktail options to compliment the BBQ menu. Craft beers and wines will be available, with prices ranging from $4-6 per glass.

Modern Adventures, Allie Garland, and The Fat Animals will provide lively entertainment, with a DJ hosting between bands. The music offers a variety pleasing to most, including Funk/Soul to Classic and Alternative Rock.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to be a part of this event,” said John Capers of Pop’s BBQ. “I hope to show that through faith in Christ, hard work, and patience, that you can achieve your goals of ownership of your own business. Barbecue and smoking meats are not just something I do – it is a passion of mine to create food that ‘feeds and comforts the soul,’ so when you’re hungry, Pop’s is the choice that comes to mind.”

Those managing each booth will set the prices for their appetizer-sized portions. Organizers recommend bringing cash, but credit cards also will be accepted.

“Que the Creek is giving me the chance to bring Asian flavors to the community by serving my Korean BBQ beef and Chicken Tandoori,” said Za Nei (Sui Pi) Thuai, owner of soon-to-open, Suipi’s East End Eatery. “It's the perfect opportunity to introduce my authentic East Asian restaurant, Suipi's East End Eatery, to Battle Creek, prior to opening the restaurant."

The event is family friendly and the entry fee $5 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Buy advance tickets online at the reduced price of two for $7 at www.quethecreek.com.

The Que Creek BBQ Festival is a project developed by the City of Battle Creek Small Business Development team and Kellogg Arena. It is powered by Penetrator Events.