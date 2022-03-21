Country Star And Popular Conservative Travis Tritt Coming To Battle Creek Michigan

American loving country singing Travis Tritt is coming to Battle Creek Michigan to perform at Kellogg Arena on Friday, June 17, 2022. Countryside Productions contacted me to inform my listeners of his performance. They sent the following press release:

Countryside Productions Presents Travis Tritt as part of his Set in Stone Tour Multi-Platinum selling and award-winning artist Travis Tritt is bringing his classic country sound to the Kellogg Arena Friday, June 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. This show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-LE,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” Plan to sing along with Tritt’s vast catalog of crowd favorites like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Here’s a Quarter — songs that have created a devoted fan base that continues to sell-out shows across the globe. Opening Performance by Jessie Campbell Band. Jessie Campbell, raised in Marshall, Michigan, wants to share and bless as many people as possible with great Country Music. Tickets are on sale, Friday, April 1st at 10 am at the Kellogg Arena website.

Travis is going to need support from conservative country music fans. The liberals do not like his love America politics. Back in September of 2020 liberals attempted to humiliate him by spreading a photoshopped picture of him on social media sites, because he teamed up with actor James Woods “to take on the left”. They sent out a doctored press photo of Tritt in very heavy makeup and then compared him to singer Boy George. So much for the kind liberals who accept gay men like Boy George.

What did Travis do? He tweeted the following:

Just for clarification, more proof of the dishonesty of the left…Here is the original photo of me next to the doctored version that is being circulated by the left in an attempt to try to humiliate me. Exposing these frauds for the liars they are is so easy.

Then the left got mad at Travis for canceling concerts at venues that require mask mandates or vaccine passports.

Here is a good idea, let musicians have their political views and play their music. Everyone should stop attempting to cancel each other out.

Just enjoy these musicians’ music and love America!

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs Check out country music's best drinking songs. Over 100 country songs about beer, whiskey, wine and beer.