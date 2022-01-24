Que the Creek BBQ Fest is Back in Battle Creek on February 5, 2022

Battle Creek's BBQ festival is the perfect way to get out of the winter doldrums.

The first Que the Creek BBQ Festival was a resounding success in 2020. After taking a year off in 2021, the city of Battle Creek announced the return of the flavorful festival.

The event will take place at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The downtown Battle Creek event is family-friendly and children 12 and under get in free. Tickets are $5 at the door and for those looking for a deal, advance tickets for two are priced at $7 and can be purchased here.

Local Food Vendors for the 2022 event

Black Market Smokehouse - Scott Wright

Finley's Grill & Smokehouse

Island Style BBQ – Daleth & Juliano Jean-Jules

On the Roll Food Truck – Brenda Baldwin

Redline BBQ Smokehouse

Umami Ramen Smokie’s Smoken Hot

There will be trophies awarded for different categories.

Drinks

There will be several mixologists on-site handcrafting specialty cocktails to specifically complement the BBQ menu. Not a mixed drink person? Good news. Domestic beers, craft beers, and wines will be available for $4-6 per glass, according to a release from the city of Battle Creek.

Entertainment

The event will also have several live performances. Entertainers include; Chris Canas “Detroit’s Prince of Blues”, Battle Creek native Sam Luna, and local artist Jake Kershaw.

Are you a lover of all things BBQ? There will be vendors at the event who will have BBQ sauces, smoked cheeses, jerky, and custom BBQ grills.

To ensure a safe environment for all who would like to attend, the arena will be ventilated. Attendees are encouraged to dress as if they were going to an outdoor event in the fall or spring. Tables, food, and drink lines will have extra space for social distancing. Face masks will be required to enter the event but can be removed when eating or drinking.

