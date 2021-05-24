The Party Fowl: New Restaurant Coming to Battle Creek

Lakeview Square Mall is about to get a new tenant and Battle Creek will have another chicken choice as a place called The Party Fowl is finalizing opening plans.

A scant three-sentence post shared in the Battle Creek Loves to Eat Facebook group on May 23 has people salivating:

Coming Soon to the Lakeview Square Mall!!!

The Party Fowl will offer cooked and seasoned to order dry rubbed grilled chicken and fresh homestyle sides.

Still working on the website while we wait for our opening health inspection. Battle Creek Loves to Eat via Facebook

There is a small chain with five restaurants in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Franklin, and Donelson Tennessee called Party Fowl, but we're not sure the Battle Creek eatery is connected. These joints specialize in "Nashville hot chicken, local beer and boozy slushies," so that might not be a bad thing it if is a franchise. I'm intrigued by hot chicken dishes with heat levels ranging from Southern Fried to “Poultrygeist.”

A new restaurant amplifies the other recent good news that Horrocks Farm Market is moving from downtown into the former J.C. Penney anchor space at Lakeview Square Mall. They could really use some business as a YouTube video calling it a "Dead Mall" got over 14,000 views. When Lakeview Square Mall opened on May 15, 1983, indoor shopping centers were the place to be. Ted Nugent, the band Poison, Red Wings and Detroit Tigers legends Gordie Howe and Ernie Harwell were among the many celebrity sightings in the Cereal City.

We don't know if The Party Fowl will be able to compete if Chick-fil-A moves in across M-66 from Lakeview Square Mall, but we wish them the best.

