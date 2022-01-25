Bath & Body Works Closes Store at Battle Creek Mall After 26 Years

The original Battle Creek Bath & Body Works location at Lakeview Square Mall has closed after nearly 26 years.

The question was posed in September 2021. Will Battle Creek's Lakeview Square Mall lose one of its longest tenants? We asked the question after learning of the opening of a second Bath & Body Works location at Battle Creek’s Harper Village Shopping Center. Now we have the answer.

The Bath & Body Works store at Lakeview Square Mall closed permanently on Friday, January 21, 2022. The mall location opened in June of 1996. It was around the same time that Lakeview Square Cinema 9 opened. The Battle Creek mall location came about not long after the beginning of the company's founding.

In the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s malls were the place to be. For many businesses getting a coveted spot in a mall meant a better chance of success. Malls were able to be selective at times about what businesses could open within.

It was a place to hang out with friends, find new clothes, have your hair done, and pick out gifts and home decor. The mall was the place to see and be seen. Lakeview Square Mall has attracted its fair share of celebrities over the years.

Ted Nugent, the 1984 gold-medal Olympic gymnasts, and Luke Duke were all once spotted at Battle Creek's mall and that's just a few.

