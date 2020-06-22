Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Are About To Get A Ton Of Peaches

This is the best time of the year for fruit as we, finally, are officially at the beginning of summer in Michigan. Hopefully that means better days for us as we move forward into the year. It also means the fruit we buy is gonna be at its best. As it turns out, there's gonna be a ton of peaches that are gonna be rolling into town in July and people in Kalamazoo have the chance to pre-order them by the boxes.

The Peach Truck is a company that travels the country and sells bulk orders of peaches by the box. They have Fresh Georgia Peaches available by the 25 lb. box for $43, and also pecans by the 10 oz. bag (shelled & halved) for $10. The Peach Truck Tour is making a stop in Kalamazoo on Friday, July 3, then again on Friday July 24th from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at:

Wedel's Nursery

5020 Texas Dr

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

On the same day they'll be posted up in Battle Creek from Noon until 1 p.m. at

Family Farm & Home

1675 W Michigan Ave.

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Because of the Coronavirus situation this year, they're unable to take walk up orders. This year is a bit different, over past tour stops and to keep their customers and staff safe, all orders will need to be pre-ordered online. They will not have items during the stop for walk-up purchase. If you're interested in purchasing any of their items, you can place your pre-order here. No magic worms allowing the peach to become huge will be available.