Thieves Snag Fuel from St. Joseph County Golf Club Wednesday

Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are looking for thieves that took gasoline from a St. Joseph County golf course.

Authorities learned that a white sedan had made its way onto the property of Klinger Lake Country Club in Sturgis Wednesday night.

Surveillance video spotted the vehicle heading behind the maintenance garage and stealing roughly 17 gallons of gas from the gas pumps that were secured by a lock. The lock was found to have been cut.

Those with knowledge of the case are asked to call the Michigan State Police’s Marshall post at 269-558-0500.