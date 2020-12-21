Things You Should Be Doing To Find A Dream Job in 2021

So many people have lost their job in 2020 due to the pandemic. Not only that, I have many friends and family who did not lose their job but are so much more stressed about maybe losing their position soon. Another problem is downsizing at companies which is causing many people to have much more responsibility and tasks on their plates. That can cause a bunch of new problems in your life. But yes we are lucky to be working.

If you are currently on the job market or want to make a change from your current position, here are some tips for job hunting in 2021 from CNBC.

1. Dust off your resume and LinkedIn profile. I was surprised by losing my job last April, and I had nothing updated so prepare NOW!

2. Up your networking game. Start talking to employers now, even if you are employed just in case. Get on their radar.

3. Stay on top of job listings and start applying. Keep checking for new postings at least a few times a week.

4. Be patient and positive. This may be the toughest one. You must have a positive attitude and remember that there is a reason for everything that happens.

The good news especially if you're not working is with the vaccine making its way across the country, many employers are feeling more confident and will be hiring in 2021. Next year is gonna be GREAT!