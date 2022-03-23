This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan
Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead.
And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any of the state is traditionally "ugly". We have beautiful lakes and beaches, deep lush forests, and vivid sunsets. But when the website alot compiled their list, they aren't looking at the parts that make us traditionally ugly, instead, they say their list is comprised of a different measurement entirely- They're concerned about a lack of maintenance or just poor design choices.
Eminem said it best... it really is Detroit vs. Everybody else.
Detroit is Michigan's Ugliest City
According to alot:
Poor Detroit, Michigan just can't seem to catch a break. It's got a reputation for being a bad place to live, and it's also a pretty ugly place to live too. Things are so bad that native Detroiters know that people are talking about them and are actually starting to agree with the naysayers!
But is it really fair to call Detroit ugly?
Sure, there are a few rough spots around town.
Okay, a LOT of rough spots.
But, it's also the home of Motown
You can grab a selfie with the house from the movie Don't Breathe
it has some of the most unique "trash art" galleries in the country
and the food is one of a kind
So sure, they can call our baby ugly... but they're wrong.
Do you have an opinion on what makes Detroit beautiful? drop it in the comments.