This Michigan City is the Best College Town in America

Let's here it for Michigan! If you live in the mitten state you can agree we have some of the best colleges and universities in the country. Even better are those awesome towns that welcome students and faculty every year.

One town in particular found themselves sitting at the top of the list as 'Best College Town in America 2021' according to WalletHub. The study had WalletHub compare more than 400 U.S. cities of varying sizes based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.

Congratulations go out to Ann Arbor, home of University of Michigan, on taking the number one slot in the small city category. It was the only Michigan city to make the big top 30. To be fair, East Lansing, the home of the Spatans of Michigan State University, did land in a six way tie for 'Most Students Per Capita' in the overall study.

University of Michigan brings approximately 31,266 undergraduate students to Ann Arbor from around the country each year. They town provides a wide variety of cultural, dining, shopping, and nightlife experiences making it the perfect environment to students and residents alike.

Take a look at the complete top 30 'Best College Towns in America':

These are the best college towns and cities in America: