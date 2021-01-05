This Michigan City is the Best College Town in America

Let's here it for Michigan! If you live in the mitten state you can agree we have some of the best colleges and universities in the country. Even better are those awesome towns that welcome students and faculty every year.

One town in particular found themselves sitting at the top of the list as 'Best College Town in America  2021' according to WalletHub. The study had WalletHub compare more than 400 U.S. cities of varying sizes based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.

Congratulations go out to Ann Arbor, home of University of Michigan, on taking the number one slot in the small city category. It was the only Michigan city to make the big top 30. To be fair, East Lansing, the home of the Spatans of Michigan State University, did land in a six way tie for 'Most Students Per Capita' in the overall study.

University of Michigan brings approximately 31,266 undergraduate students to Ann Arbor from around the country each year. They town provides a wide variety of cultural, dining, shopping, and nightlife experiences making it the perfect environment to students and residents alike.

Take a look at the complete top 30 'Best College Towns in America':

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. Provo, Utah
  4. Irvine, California
  5. Ithaca, New York
  6. Raleigh, North Carolina
  7. Rexburg, Idaho
  8. Gainesville, Florida
  9. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  10. Scottsdale, Arizona
  11. Seattle, Washington
  12. College Station, Texas
  13. Princeton, New Jersey
  14. Orlando, Florida
  15. Storrs, Connecticut
  16. Tampa, Florida
  17. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  18. West Lafayette, Indiana
  19. Cary, North Carolina
  20. Charlottesville, Virginia
  21. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  22. Roseville, California
  23. Vancouver, Washington
  24. Chandler, Arizona
  25. Berkeley, California
  26. McKinney, Texas
  27. San Diego, California
  28. Tempe, Arizona
  29. Reno, Nevada
  30. Davis, California

 

 

 

