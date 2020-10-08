University Student COVID Hospitalizations And Deaths That Never Came; What About U of M and MSU

In this day and age of COVID-19 hysteria, we should always first look at the raw data before we make any opinion. You do not need to listen to untrained hacks on the television variety shows, or the paid medical hacks on those variety shows or even political pundits and radio talk show hosts like me.

Take the advice of Joe Friday from Dragnet and ask:

“Just the facts, ma’am”

Here are the facts brought to us by The Federalist.

According to writer Andrew Bostom, who is tracking coronavirus outbreaks on American campuses and using their own reported data. There have been only three students hospitalized as of Oct. 5th due to COVID-19 positive test results and symptoms and no students have died from the virus from the 50 colleges being monitored.

If we broaden out the number of colleges reporting data to more than 1,600 included in the coronavirus campus tracker created by the New York Times, which makes these numbers suspect, there have been at least 70 deaths linked to “higher education institutions” since the beginning of the pandemic. The New York Times does note that most of the campus deaths occurred in the spring and involved employees, not students.

The Federalist writes:

“The dismally-low fatality data among American college students underscores how little threat the virus poses to individuals aged 18-24.”

We then turn to doctors/scientists from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford that have reviewed the facts and only the facts and they are seeing lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings, and deteriorating mental health during these lockdowns and they wrote:

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies…The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.”

Now let us look at a couple of Michigan universities included in the 50 large colleges and universities that are being followed.

The University of Michigan has reported that following 573 Covid-19 tests zero students have been hospitalized and zero students have died.

Michigan State University has reported that following 1.395 Covid-19 tests zero students have been hospitalized and zero students have died.

As Joe Friday requested “Just the facts, Ma’am” and those are the facts.

Why are the isolating the healthy and not just the sick and vulnerable?

