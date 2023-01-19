A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor

A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,

I just was sort of struck by how ridiculous how much packaging is involved in our everyday lives. And it just seemed so absurd. I just thought, ‘Maybe I could make a project that’s even more absurd.’

Get our free mobile app

Everything from straws, lids, and bags is used in creating the various “products” that you would see in your local grocery store. You will see shelves that are lined with items whose names are intended to mimic real-life products such as “Yucky Shards” (Lucky Charms), "Bag & Jerry's" (Ben & Jerry's), and “Filthydelphia roll” (Philadelphia roll).

Her crusade began with collecting plastic trash from friends, family, and garbage cans along the street. The most challenging part was finding enough red, orange, and yellow to make all of the fruits and veggies.

She claims that her aim isn’t to bad-mouth plastics. She realizes they have been an incredible tool in the medical field. It’s more of a message on the “culture of disposability, convenience, instant gratification, and the long-term effects.” It’s just about the material itself. It goes into landfills, lakes, and scenic pastures, taking ages to decompose.

The Plastic Bag Store runs through February 5th, and tickets are $30 for general admission, and student tickets are $12.

The following gallery will take you on a stroll through the store, where you can gaze at the world of grocery items created from plastic trash.