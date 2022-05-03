Apparently the bird drama in Three Rivers isn't over. Recently, it's been all about the Chicken Drama, but some new "fowl"-play has surfaced, as birds are attacking vehicles, and attempting to disrupt cell towers.

A recent post on the Three Rivers, Michigan Area Information Facebook page was asking if someone had lost any domesticated birds, and if they could come get them.

Get our free mobile app

Did someone lose their giant prehistoric dinosaur birds!? Lol they are trying to attack trucks!

Facebook/Three Rivers, Michigan Area Information Facebook/Three Rivers, Michigan Area Information loading...

That post prompted a number of comments, including one that identified the area around M-216 Highway. Eventually, though, the birds were identified, not as someone's domesticated flock, but as sandhill cranes, which are actually indigenous to the area, AND a protected species. So no reason to round them up and find their home.

But nonetheless, it's just another chapter in the book of feathery fiascos unfolding in Three Rivers. Recently, someone online asked for information about chicken coops in the community that sparked a debate about free-roaming chickens, and the trouble they're causing.

THEN, one eagle-eyed local caught footage and photos of some Osprey attempting to make nests in a cell tower.

Facebook/Three Rivers, Michigan Area Information Facebook/Three Rivers, Michigan Area Information loading...

So to recap, in Three Rivers right now, chickens are running free and amok, sandhill cranes are attacking moving vehicles, and osprey are attempting to interrupt cell signals in the region with their nests.

Three Rivers is becoming a modern interpretation of Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds!"