Three Suspects Sought in Larceny at Marshall Truck Stop

Investigators with the Marshall Police are looking for three suspects in the theft of a wallet Thursday morning.

According to the department's Facebook page, the suspects allegedly took the wallet at Love's Travel Stop on Partello Road.

The incident occurred around 6:30am Thursday morning. The suspects are described as a white man, a black man and a black woman.

If you have information on the case, contact the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.