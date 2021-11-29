Top 5 Michigan Destinations Perfect for the Holidays

It's the countdown to Christmas and there is no better way than to celebrate this time of year by spending time at the top 5 destinations in Michigan.

It's certainly not hard finding the perfect destination for the holiday season, it's a matter of loading up the car and heading off to a holiday-friendly town or city.

I found this website at 10best.com, and they have listed 10 Michigan destinations that are perfect for the holidays.

I picked out my own personal top 5 from the article and wanted to share them with you, courtesy of 10best.com:

1. Frankenmuth. What makes Frankenmuth so special during the holiday season is that it feels like Christmas all year round. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland is the best. Bronner's features over 300,000 square feet of nothing but Christmas ornaments, knick- knacks, Christmas trees and so much more. Anything and everything Christmas at Bronner's.

2. Christmas Michigan. I love this place and yes, it's in the Upper Peninsula. Once you get there, you will see a sign that reads "Welcome to Christmas." The sign also boasts a picture of Santa Claus and they even have a Christmas Mall to check out while you're visiting. Let's also not forget to mention sledding while you're there.

3. Holland. Holland is such a beautiful area to see during the holiday season. I've been there several times but not during the holiday season. What makes this time of the year so special in Holland? Watching Santa Claus brought into town during the Reindog Holiday Parade (Dec. 3). Holland welcomes dogs and their owners dressed up in holiday costumes for a chance to win a prize.

4. Mackinac Island. Even though there's only one ferry line that can get you there in winter, Mackinac Island is very festive during the holiday season. A tree lighting ceremony takes place every year on the island, followed by a special Christmas Bazaar. This is a fundraiser for the Mackinac Island Medical Center.

5. Grand Rapids. Another great city for holiday fun and festivities. Only about an hour's drive from the Lansing area, Grand Rapids has so much to offer this holiday season. They actually feature a 5K for the Whoville, where people can dress up as a Grinch or even the Cat in the Hat. And let's not forget to mention the Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, which features hundreds of thousands of spectacular Christmas lights.