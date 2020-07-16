Trailer, Snowmobiles Part of Heist in Branch County

Investigators with the Michigan State Police’s Marshall post are looking to find suspects, snowmobiles and an enclosed trailer that was taken from Branch County this week.

Troopers responded to the 800 block of Gordons Lane in Coldwater Township after the trailer and two snowmobiles inside were taken. Authorities learned that the trailer was taken between Tuesday, July 14th and the early morning hours of Thursday, July 16th.

A trooper in the area stated that they had seen the trailer on the 900 block of Philips Road, located near the Indiana State Line, on Wednesday, July 15th. The trailer at the time was not reported stolen. The trailer contained a blue and black 2013 Polaris snowmobile and a black 2004 Ski Doo snowmobile with a chrome windshield.

Call the Michigan State Police’s Marshall post if you have information on the case at 269-558-0500.