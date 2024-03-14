True or False: Is it Illegal to Collect Rainwater in Ohio?

Plenty of people collect rainwater across the country for a laundry list of reasons. Whether it's for cleaning, gardening or even drinking, the self-sufficient practice takes some know-how.

Plain and simple, collecting rainwater, for the uninitiated, is a lot more complicated than just leaving a bucket on the porch when it rains.

Folks who do collect rainwater know that the water must be filtered before use. Whether the water collected passes over your roof or through your gutters or not, there are still contaminants that can be harmful.

According to the CDC, "Rainwater can carry bacteria, parasites, viruses, and chemicals that could make you sick, and it has been linked to disease outbreaks."

But that's just for your personal health. The ecosystem needs some of that water too, and if collection is too frequent, it can disrupt an area's ecosystem. Between environmental health and some states considering rainwater the property of the state, not all states even legalize collecting rainwater.

So, what about Ohio? The Buckeye State gets 1,058.2 mm, or 41.66 in, of rain annually, ranking 23rd most in the country. That's a healthy amount of rain, but is it enough for the state to feel comfortable with its residents collecting? Or does Ohio have another motive to outlaw the practice?

Truthfully, it's not illegal to collect rainwater anywhere in the United States. However, Ohio is one of 11 states that does regulate the collection of rainwater. In Ohio's case, the restrictions and regulations are in place to ensure the quality of water throughout the state as clean resources can be limited.

Ohio has a detailed administrative code to regulate rainwater collection which can be found here.

