Try This to Keep Mosquitoes Away on Your Next Camping Trip

Some say it's an old wives tale but others swear if you put this in your campfire, the mosquitoes will leave you alone.

Nothing ruins a camping trip or a picnic like bugs and mosquitoes. If you don't like bug spray and don't want to pay for expensive devices that may or may not work, there are a number of "home remedies" that are supposed to do the trick. Garlic, camphor, coffee grounds, lavender and beer are ideas that might be worth a try. (Don't drink the beer, though, you are supposed to just leave it out.) A Facebook post in the I Love Michigan State Parks group says rosemary and sage in the campfire is your best bet. Here are some of the comments:

We added sage last weekend. It helped

I’ve burnt sage bundles near my fire and it works! I haven’t put it in the fire I just lay them around it

It hasn't worked for me

I’ve done it with a huge bundle of sage, worked for me

Sage bundles work

Yes, even more smoke may be a side effect of adding sage or rosemary, but in the plus column, it will also keep away demons. Let us know in the comments if this works for you or if you have a better way of keeping the mosquitoes away.