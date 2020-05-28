Try These Gorgeous Michigan Backdrops for Your Next Zoom Meeting

The DNR has just made 28 incredible images available to download for free to use as the background to bring your next video chat outdoors in Michigan.

Like much of the routine of working from home, the novelty of Zoom meetings has worn off quickly. Meetings may still be boring, but you can make them more colorful and adventurous with these new photographs from Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Select from twenty-eight eye-popping, dazzling, stunning, my-state-is-better-than-your-state images crated by the DNR, Of course there is the iconic Mackinac Bridge. The glorious natural beauty of Michigan is on display at Tahquamenon Falls and the majestic Porcupine Mountains. Of course we've got beaches, camping and wildlife in Michigan, with a scene from camping at Big Bear Lake, roasting marshmallows on the crackling campfire, brown trout and deer available to show off something you love in your next meeting: Michigan. Delve into the inside of a Northern Michigan mine, see how much Hoeft State Park looks like Sleeping Bear Dunes and get some sun at the beach at Tawas Point. For a change of seasons, don't miss the Pigeon River in Autumn and the Winter forest background.

We’re excited to share this collection of scenic images, because we want to highlight some of the nature, history and wildlife that make Michigan unique. -Rachel Coale, DNR Forest Resources Division communications specialist

So, next time a Teams or Zoom meeting pops up on your calendar, meet me in Michigan.