Two Children Were Shot Wednesday Night in Kalamazoo

(UPDATE) A 5-year-old and a 12-year-old were both shot while playing outside late last night.

The young children were just innocent bystanders, in the wrong place at the wrong time, when shots rang out. The two kids were playing on a sidewalk near the 1200 block of Ogden Avenue in Kalamazoo when multiple gunshots rang out around 9 P.M. Wednesday night.

Both children should make a full recovery. However, this senseless act of violence is sure traumatic for the kids and their families.

The incident was described as a "rolling gun battle" according to WWMT,

Witnesses reported to responding officers that the shots being fired were the result of two automobiles driving in the area engaging in a “rolling gun battle”.

Really Kalamazoo? With everything we have going on right now we have people having gun battles from their moving vehicles?

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shared two photos with us that might help identify the people involved. The black SUV below appears to have dropped off a suspect who was seen shooting at the dark colored sedan in the second photo.

KDPS

The sedan appears to have different style custom wheels on the front and rear.

KDPS

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.