Two Local Casinos Initiate Temporary Closings Due To COVID-19

Gun Lake Casino announced on Saturday it would be closing on a temporary basis due to COVID-19 issues. Firekeepers Casino followed suit with a similar announcement yesterday. Firekeepers posted on its Facebook page: “

"The primary focus from the leadership of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and the executive team at FireKeepers Casino Hotel is to protect the health and safety of our guests and Team Members as we face the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Effective March 16, 2020, at 3 a.m., FireKeepers Casino Hotel will close in an effort to control the spread of the virus. We are taking this action as responsible business leaders within the Michigan community and as one of the largest employers in the region. We will continue to monitor and comply with all orders, directives, instructions and/or recommendations made by government agencies and will advise guests once a reopen date has been established.”