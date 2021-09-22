There are people who are so excited for Halloween that they've already started to decorate their house to get ready for a season of all things spooky. Good thing for them that there are literally dozens and dozens of crafters and artists who make a living out of making Halloween-themed crafts. There's one place where they all call home this time of the year, in the Bewitching Peddlers of Halloween event that' being held at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall, on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.

On September 25th, 2021, this wonderful group of Bewitching Peddlers will converge upon the fairgrounds of Marshall, MI. This event consists of three dozen of the most talented artisans in the genre of Halloween. Many artists will be familiar faces and we will also introduce a few new Peddlers! Out of courtesy and respect, we will require face masks for our 2021 event

Covid Guidelines

-At this point, it is not clear what the guidelines will be regarding COVID-19 requirements in September, but for the time being, they will require facemasks inside the buildings.

What Spooky Crafts Will Be For Sale?

From what I've seen there are all sorts of Halloween decor items from some of the vendors that include creepy lawn gnome-type statues, little witch dolls, creepy succulent holders, and even some stuffed creatures some might consider cute. There's literally gonna be something for everybody, but really, it's all about supporting local business and having fun as we gear up for the big day , month rather.

