U of M vs MSU: This is Kalamazoo’s Biggest Tailgate Party
See the big rivalry on Kalamazoo's biggest screen. Tailgate with the Growlers at Homer Stryker field and watch on the video board in the outfield.
It was a year that looked like we wouldn't have college football. Now, with a truncated eight game regular season, the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State means more than ever. The Wolverines and Spartans will play in week 2 this year, on Halloween, no less, with TV coverage beginning at noon.
So, even though there's a pandemic, this is not a game for watching alone at home. Having a houseful of friends over is risky. The Kalamazoo Growlers have a big backyard and they are inviting everyone to Kalamazoo's largest tailgate party. (Well, OK, not everyone as tickets are limited to ensure social distancing.) Even this baseball team knows it's a big football game, so the team will have beer, BBQ, and lots of air hi-fives as fans watch the game on the huge screen in the outfield at Homer Stryker Field.
What do you need for the best tailgate party?
- The Game: Michigan vs Michigan State is a rivalry that dates back to 1898. The Wolverines have an advantage overall with a record of 72-36-5 in 113 games.
- The Beer: The taps will be open at Homer Stryker field with beer specials available all day.
- The Food: Fat Mike's BBQ will be serving up chicken, pork and brisket tacos and sliders.
- Big-Screen TV: The 20 x 28 LED video board was installed in 2018.
- Friends: Get yours together and grab your tickets. This is a limited capacity event and is subject to sell out.
Tickets are $8 entry only and $25 for beer & BBQ. Other food and drink are available for purchase inside the stadium.
Posted by Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday, October 19, 2020