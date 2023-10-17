Home styles come in such a variety. There truly is something out there for everyone, and even better, the charm of any of those styles isn't lost on anyone. Someone who may have a modern taste can still appreciate an old home on the cheaper side.

That's the case here. I personally have a modern taste, but this home for sale in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is just right for someone looking to get away to the comforting shores of Lake Superior. It's enticing even for someone with my tastes.

That's right, this home, located in Brimley, Michigan, was built in 1900 and is just a four-minute drive to the beaches of Waiska Bay out of Lake Superior and just a 20-minute drive to the oldest city in Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie. Need to get back to the Lower Peninsula? The home is barely an hour's drive to the Mackinac Bridge.

Looks and location are everything when buying any property, but so is price. You may expect a house that is nearly 125 years old would pull in a hefty price tag, but you'd be wrong on this one. The three-bedroom, one-bath farmhouse is recently on the market for just $88,500.

It's a heck of a deal, as the 1,276 sqft home sits on 0.34 acres with a shed, new metal roof and electrics. What the buyer saves in upfront costs can go towards freshening up the interior, which has some pastel paint choices that could stand to be updated.

Overall, this old home has "good bones" as they say, and is a great base for a new adventure in the beautiful Upper Peninsula. Check out photos of the home from its Zillow listing below.

U.P. House is Cheap, Beautiful, Old and Minutes from the Beach There are houses with character, and then there's a house like this one in the Upper Peninsula. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison